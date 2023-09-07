Cacti 1.2.24 - SQL Injection CVE-2023-39361
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Cacti/cacti/security/advisories/GHSA-6r43-q2fw-5wrghttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-39361https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/message/CFH3J2WVBKY4ZJNMARVOWJQK6PSLPHFH/https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/message/WZGB2UXJEUYWWA6IWVFQ3ZTP22FIHMGN/https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/message/WOQFYGLZBAWT4AWNMO7DU73QXWPXTCKH/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 5, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
