Cacti - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-46169

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2022-46169
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/cacti/cacti/issues/5119https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-46169
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
May 12, 2022
Detection added at
Software Type
Network monitoring software
Vendor
Cacti
Product
The Cacti Group

