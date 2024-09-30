Camaleon CMS < 2.8.1 Arbitrary File Write to RCE CVE-2024-46986
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-wmjg-vqhv-q5p5https://codeql.github.com/codeql-query-help/ruby/rb-path-injectionhttps://owasp.org/www-community/attacks/Path_Traversalhttps://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHubhttps://github.com/fkie-cad/nvd-json-data-feeds
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 18, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- tuzitio
- Product
- camaleon_cms
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