Camtron CMNC-200 IP Camera - Directory Traversal CVE-2010-4231
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2010-4231https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/15505https://www.trustwave.com/spiderlabs/advisories/TWSL2010-006.txthttp://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/15505/https://github.com/K3ysTr0K3R/CVE-2010-4231-EXPLOIT
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 17, 2010
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
