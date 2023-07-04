Cartadis Gespage 8.2.1 - Directory Traversal CVE-2021-33807
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.on-x.com/sites/default/files/on-x_-_security_advisory_-_gespage_-_cve-2021-33807.pdfhttps://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2021-33807https://www.gespage.com/cartadis-db/https://www.cartadis.com/gespage-website/https://support.gespage.com/fr/support/solutions/articles/14000130201-security-advisory-gespage-directory-traversal
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 12, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
