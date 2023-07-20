Chamilo Command Injection CVE-2023-34960
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://sploitus.com/exploit?id=FD666992-20E1-5D83-BA13-67ED38E1B83Dhttps://github.com/Aituglo/CVE-2023-34960/blob/master/poc.pyhttp://chamilo.comhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/174314/Chamilo-1.11.18-Command-Injection.htmlhttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-112-2023-04-20-Critical-impact-High-risk-Remote-Code-Execution
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 1, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
