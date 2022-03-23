Chamilo LMS <= 1.11.14 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2021-38745CVE-2021-40662CVE-2022-27421
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://11.chamilo.org/documentation/changelog.html#1.11.16https://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/d2be86122e5bc9f86c7b05a350c49d27989bf099https://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-85-2021-08-11-High-impact-Low-risk-Broken-Access-Control-leading-to-Vertical-Privilege-Escalationhttps://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/e757c63ac8d154ada4bd3c1ebc9628dc1105537fhttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-83-2021-08-11-High-impact-Moderate-risk-Cross-Site-Request-Forgery-CSRF-leading-to-Remote-Code-Executionhttps://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/0aa0dab9624ed0211edf85f4b50deebc23123421https://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-81-2021-07-26-High-impact-Low-risk-Zero-Code-RCE-in-admin
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
