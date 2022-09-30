Chamilo LMS < 1.11.18 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2019-20041CVE-2022-27426CVE-2022-42029
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://11.chamilo.org/documentation/changelog.html#1.11.18https://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/56df018a8481e65e8c2f0f3f8858a78aca6c3782https://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-91-2021-09-11-Low-impact-Medium-risk-XSS-Vulnerability-in-HTML5-strings-sanitizationhttps://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/640ba55e6c50973e5771969ad9eee71e57024f5chttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-93-2022-03-01-High-impact-Low-risk-SSRF-and-Phar-Deserialization-vulnerability-that-lead-to-remote-code-executionhttps://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/b92887c6deb6a802607a071aecb519417e6024fchttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-95-2022-09-14-High-impact-Moderate-risk-Authenticated-Local-file-inclusion
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
