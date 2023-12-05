Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Chamilo LMS <= v1.11.20 Unauthenticated Command Injection CVE-2023-3368

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
CVE-2023-3368
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-3368https://starlabs.sg/advisories/23/23-3368/https://support.chamilo.org/projects/chamilo-18/wiki/security_issues#Issue-121-2023-07-05-Critical-impact-High-risk-Unauthenticated-Command-Injection-CVE-2023-3368https://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/37be9ce7243a30259047dd4517c48ff8b21d657ahttps://https://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/4c69b294f927db62092e01b70ac9bd6e32d5b48b
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Nov 28, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

