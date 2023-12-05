Chamilo LMS <= v1.11.20 Unauthenticated Command Injection CVE-2023-3368
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-3368https://starlabs.sg/advisories/23/23-3368/https://support.chamilo.org/projects/chamilo-18/wiki/security_issues#Issue-121-2023-07-05-Critical-impact-High-risk-Unauthenticated-Command-Injection-CVE-2023-3368https://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/37be9ce7243a30259047dd4517c48ff8b21d657ahttps://https://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/4c69b294f927db62092e01b70ac9bd6e32d5b48b
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 28, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
