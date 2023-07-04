CHIYU TCP/IP Converter - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-31250
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://gitbook.seguranca-informatica.pt/cve-and-exploits/cves/chiyu-iot-devices#cve-2021-31250https://www.chiyu-tech.com/msg/message-Firmware-update-87.htmhttps://seguranca-informatica.pt/dancing-in-the-iot-chiyu-devices-vulnerable-to-remote-attacks/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-31250https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 4, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
