Cisco CloudCenter Suite (Log4j) - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-44228
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://logging.apache.org/log4j/2.x/security.htmlhttp://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2021/12/10/1https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-44228
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 10, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.