Cisco HyperFlex HX Data Platform - Remote Command Execution CVE-2021-1497
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://swarm.ptsecurity.com/cisco-hyperflex-how-we-got-rce-through-login-form-and-other-findings/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-1497https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/162976/Cisco-HyperFlex-HX-Data-Platform-Command-Execution.htmlhttps://twitter.com/Unit42_Intel/status/1402655493735206915https://twitter.com/ptswarm/status/1390300625129201664https://www.thezdi.com/blog/2021/6/23/cve-2021-1497-cisco-hyperflex-hx-auth-handling-remote-command-executionhttps://github.com/EdgeSecurityTeam/Vulnerability/blob/c0af411de9adb82826303c5b05a0d766fb553f28/Cisco%20HyperFlex%20HX%20%E5%91%BD%E4%BB%A4%E6%B3%A8%E5%85%A5%EF%BC%88CVE-2021-1497-CVE-2021-1498%EF%BC%89.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 6, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
