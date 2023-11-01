Cisco IOS XE - Authentication Bypass CVE-2023-20198
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 10
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.horizon3.ai/cisco-ios-xe-cve-2023-20198-deep-dive-and-poc/https://arstechnica.com/security/2023/10/actively-exploited-cisco-0-day-with-maximum-10-severity-gives-full-network-control/https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-iosxe-webui-privesc-j22SaA4zhttps://www.cisa.gov/guidance-addressing-cisco-ios-xe-web-ui-vulnerabilitieshttps://www.darkreading.com/vulnerabilities-threats/critical-unpatched-cisco-zero-day-bug-active-exploit
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 16, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.