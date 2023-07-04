Cisco Small Business RV Series - OS Command Injection CVE-2021-1472
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.iot-inspector.com/blog/advisory-cisco-rv34x-authentication-bypass-remote-command-execution/https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/162238/Cisco-RV-Authentication-Bypass-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-1472https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-1473http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2021/Apr/39
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 8, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
