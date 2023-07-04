Citrix ADC and Citrix NetScaler Gateway - Remote Code Injection CVE-2020-8194
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://support.citrix.com/article/CTX276688https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-8194https://github.com/Elsfa7-110/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/SexyBeast233/SecBookshttps://github.com/merlinepedra/nuclei-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 10, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
