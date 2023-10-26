Citrix Bleed - Leaking Session Tokens CVE-2023-4966
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/assetnote/exploits/blob/main/citrix/CVE-2023-4966/exploit.pyhttps://github.com/Chocapikk/CVE-2023-4966https://www.assetnote.io/resources/research/citrix-bleed-leaking-session-tokens-with-cve-2023-4966https://x.com/assetnote/status/1716757539323564196?s=20https://www.netscaler.com/blog/news/cve-2023-4966-critical-security-update-now-available-for-netscaler-adc-and-netscaler-gateway/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 10, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
