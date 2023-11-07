Citrix NetScaler - Memory Leak CVE-2023-4966
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Citrix Bleed
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Oct 10, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Network Management
- Vendor
- Citrix
- Product
- Citrix NetScaler
