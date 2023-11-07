Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Citrix NetScaler - Memory Leak CVE-2023-4966

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.4
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2023-4966
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-4966
Codename
Citrix Bleed
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Oct 10, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Network Management
Vendor
Citrix
Product
Citrix NetScaler

