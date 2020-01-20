ClamAV <= 0.101.4, 0.102.0 DoS Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2019-15961
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://bugzilla.clamav.net/show_bug.cgi?id=12380https://quickview.cloudapps.cisco.com/quickview/bug/CSCvr56010
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.