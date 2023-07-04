ClinicCases 7.3.3 Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-38704
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/sudonoodle/CVE-2021-38704https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-38704https://github.com/judsonmitchell/ClinicCases/releaseshttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 7, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
