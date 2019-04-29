CMS Made Simple <= 2.2.12 Multiple Reflected XSS Vulnerabilities CVE-2019-11513CVE-2019-11226CVE-2019-10105CVE-2019-10106CVE-2019-10107CVE-2019-10017
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://dev.cmsmadesimple.org/bug/view/12022http://dev.cmsmadesimple.org/bug/view/12001http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/153071/CMS-Made-Simple-2.2.10-Cross-Site-Scripting.htmlhttps://ctrsec.io/index.php/2019/03/24/cmsmadesimple-xss-filepicker/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
