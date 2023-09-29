CMS Made Simple <= 2.2.18 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-43339CVE-2023-43352CVE-2023-43353CVE-2023-43354CVE-2023-43355CVE-2023-43356CVE-2023-43357CVE-2023-43358CVE-2023-43359CVE-2023-43360CVE-2023-43872
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/sromanhu/CVE-2023-43339-CMSmadesimple-Reflected-XSS---Installationhttps://github.com/sromanhu/CVE-2023-43352-CMSmadesimple-SSTI--Contenthttps://github.com/sromanhu/CVE-2023-43353-CMSmadesimple-Stored-XSS---News---Extrahttps://github.com/sromanhu/CVE-2023-43354-CMSmadesimple-Stored-XSS---MicroTIny-extensionhttps://github.com/sromanhu/CVE-2023-43355-CMSmadesimple-Reflected-XSS---Add-userhttps://github.com/sromanhu/CVE-2023-43356-CMSmadesimple-Stored-XSS---Global-Settingshttps://github.com/sromanhu/CVE-2023-43357-CMSmadesimple-Stored-XSS---Shortcuthttps://github.com/sromanhu/CVE-2023-43358-CMSmadesimple-Stored-XSS---Newshttps://github.com/sromanhu/CVE-2023-43359-CMSmadesimple-Stored-XSS----Content-Managerhttps://github.com/sromanhu/CVE-2023-43360-CMSmadesimple-Stored-XSS---File-Picker-extensionhttps://github.com/sromanhu/CVE-2023-43872-CMSmadesimple-Arbitrary-File-Upload--XSS---File-Manager
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
