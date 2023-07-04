Cobbler <3.3.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-40323
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/cobbler/cobbler/releases/tag/v3.3.0https://github.com/cobbler/cobbler/issues/2795https://tnpitsecurity.com/blog/cobbler-multiple-vulnerabilities/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-40323https://github.com/cobbler/cobbler/commit/d8f60bbf14a838c8c8a1dba98086b223e35fe70a
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 4, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
