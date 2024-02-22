ConnectWise ScreenConnect 23.9.7 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2024-1709
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.huntress.com/blog/a-catastrophe-for-control-understanding-the-screenconnect-authentication-bypasshttps://github.com/watchtowrlabs/connectwise-screenconnect_auth-bypass-add-user-pochttps://www.connectwise.com/company/trust/security-bulletins/connectwise-screenconnect-23.9.8https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-1709https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/pull/18870
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 21, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- connectwise
- Product
- screenconnect
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