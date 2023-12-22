cPH2 Charging Station v1.87.0 - OS Command Injection CVE-2023-46359
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.offensity.com/en/blog/os-command-injection-in-cph2-charging-station-200-cve-2023-46359-and-cve-2023-46360/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-46359http://hardy.comhttps://github.com/d4n-sec/d4n-sec.github.iohttps://github.com/fkie-cad/nvd-json-data-feeds
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 6, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
