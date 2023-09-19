CraftCMS < 4.4.15 - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-41892
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/craftcms/cms/security/advisories/GHSA-4w8r-3xrw-v25ghttps://blog.calif.io/p/craftcms-rcehttps://github.com/craftcms/cms/blob/develop/CHANGELOG.md#4415---2023-07-03-criticalhttps://github.com/craftcms/cms/commit/7359d18d46389ffac86c2af1e0cd59e37c298857https://github.com/craftcms/cms/commit/a270b928f3d34ad3bd953b81c304424edd57355e
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 13, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.