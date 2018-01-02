Crestron AirMedia AM-100 1.1.1.11 - 1.2.1 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Active Check CVE-2016-5639CVE-2016-5640
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/40813/https://github.com/CylanceVulnResearch/disclosures/blob/master/CLVA-2016-05-001.mdhttps://github.com/CylanceVulnResearch/disclosures/blob/master/CLVA-2016-05-002.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
