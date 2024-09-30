CUPS - Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-47176
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.evilsocket.net/2024/09/26/Attacking-UNIX-systems-via-CUPS-Part-I/https://github.com/OpenPrinting/cups-browsed/security/advisories/GHSA-rj88-6mr5-rcw8https://github.com/OpenPrinting/cups-browsed/blob/master/daemon/cups-browsed.c#L13992https://github.com/OpenPrinting/cups-filters/security/advisories/GHSA-p9rh-jxmq-gq47https://github.com/OpenPrinting/libcupsfilters/security/advisories/GHSA-w63j-6g73-wmg5
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 26, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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