Cyberoam NetGenie Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-38702
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2021/Aug/20https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-38702http://www.cyberoamworks.com/NetGenie-Home.asphttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/163859/Cyberoam-NetGenie-Cross-Site-Scripting.htmlhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 17, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.