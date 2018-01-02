Cybozu Garoon 3.x < 4.2.1 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2016-1190CVE-2016-1193CVE-2016-1192CVE-2016-1188CVE-2016-1189CVE-2016-1195CVE-2016-1196CVE-2016-1191CVE-2016-1197CVE-2016-1194
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://jvn.jp/en/jp/JVN25765762/index.htmlhttps://support.cybozu.com/ja-jp/article/8877http://jvndb.jvn.jp/en/contents/2016/JVNDB-2016-000095.htmlhttp://jvndb.jvn.jp/en/contents/2016/JVNDB-2016-000077.htmlhttp://jvndb.jvn.jp/en/contents/2016/JVNDB-2016-000093.htmlhttp://jvndb.jvn.jp/en/contents/2016/JVNDB-2016-000081.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.