D-Link Central WifiManager - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2018-15517
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.6
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://hyp3rlinx.altervista.org/advisories/DLINK-CENTRAL-WIFI-MANAGER-CWM-100-SERVER-SIDE-REQUEST-FORGERY.txthttps://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2018-15517http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2018/Nov/28http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/150243/D-LINK-Central-WifiManager-CWM-100-1.03-r0098-Server-Side-Request-Forgery.htmlhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 31, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.