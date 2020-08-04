D-Link DAP-1522 <= 1.42 Authentication Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2020-15896
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://supportannouncement.us.dlink.com/announcement/publication.aspx?name=SAP10169https://research.loginsoft.com/vulnerability/authentication-bypass-in-d-link-firmware-dap-1522/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
