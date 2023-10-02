D-Link DIR-619L <= 2.02 Multiple Buffer Overflow Vulnerabilities (Sep 2023) CVE-2023-43860CVE-2023-43861CVE-2023-43862CVE-2023-43863CVE-2023-43864CVE-2023-43865CVE-2023-43866CVE-2023-43867CVE-2023-43868CVE-2023-43869
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/YTrick/vuln/blob/main/DIR-619L%20Buffer%20Overflow.mdhttps://github.com/YTrick/vuln/blob/main/DIR-619L%20Buffer%20Overflow_1.mdhttps://support.dlink.com/resource/products/dir-619l/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
