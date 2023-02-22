D-Link DIR-645 Rev. A Devices Multiple Vulnerabilities (Feb 2015) CVE-2015-2051CVE-2015-2052
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/37171https://legacy.us.dlink.com/pages/product.aspx?id=5ec9c4690cb84e258a81704e585167bb
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
