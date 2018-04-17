D-Link DIR-815 Rev.B < 2.03 HTTP Command Injection Vulnerability CVE-2014-8888
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- ftp://ftp2.dlink.com/SECURITY_ADVISEMENTS/DIR-815/REVB/DIR-815_REVB_FIRMWARE_PATCH_NOTES_2.03.B02_EN.PDFhttps://exchange.xforce.ibmcloud.com/vulnerabilities/110755
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.