D-Link DIR-818LW <= 2.06b01 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2019-13481CVE-2019-13482
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/TeamSeri0us/pocs/blob/master/iot/dlink/dir818-3.pdfhttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/109131https://github.com/TeamSeri0us/pocs/blob/master/iot/dlink/dir818-4.pdf
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
