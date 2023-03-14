D-Link DIR-820L Devices Multiple Vulnerabilities (Mar 2023) CVE-2022-34973CVE-2023-25279CVE-2023-25280CVE-2023-25281CVE-2023-25282CVE-2023-25283
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/migraine-sudo/D_Link_Vuln/tree/main/cmd%20Inject%20In%20tools_AccountNamehttps://github.com/migraine-sudo/D_Link_Vuln/tree/main/stackoverflow%20%20in%20reserveDHCP_HostName_1.1.1.0https://github.com/migraine-sudo/D_Link_Vuln/tree/main/cmd%20Inject%20in%20pingV4Msghttps://github.com/migraine-sudo/D_Link_Vuln/tree/main/stackoverflow%20cancelPinghttps://github.com/migraine-sudo/D_Link_Vuln/tree/main/Permanent%20DDOS%20vulnerability%20in%20emailInfohttps://legacy.us.dlink.com/pages/product.aspx?id=00c2150966b046b58ba95d8ae3a8f73d
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
