D-Link DNS-320 - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-25506
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://gist.github.com/WinMin/6f63fd1ae95977e0e2d49bd4b5f00675https://unit42.paloaltonetworks.com/mirai-variant-iot-vulnerabilities/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-25506https://supportannouncement.us.dlink.com/announcement/publication.aspx?name=SAP10183https://www.dlink.com/en/security-bulletin/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 2, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
