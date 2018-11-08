D-Link DWR/DAP EXCU_SHELL RCE Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2018-19300
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://forum.greenbone.net/t/cve-2018-19300-remote-command-execution-vulnerability-in-d-link-dwr-and-dap-routers/1772https://web.archive.org/web/20210324172330/https://www.greenbone.net/en/serious-vulnerability-discovered-in-d-link-routers/https://eu.dlink.com/de/de/support/support-news/2019/march/19/remote-command-execution-vulnerability-in-d-link-dwr-and-dap-routers
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
