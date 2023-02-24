D-Link Multiple DIR Devices RCE Vulnerability (Feb 2022) CVE-2021-45382
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://github.com/doudoudedi/D-LINK_Command_Injection1/blob/main/D-LINK_Command_injection.mdhttps://supportannouncement.us.dlink.com/announcement/publication.aspx?name=SAP10264
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.