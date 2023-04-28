DedeCMS <= 5.7.107 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-40886CVE-2023-2056CVE-2023-2059CVE-2023-2424CVE-2023-27733CVE-2023-30380
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Ephemeral1y/Vulnerability/blob/master/DedeCMS/5.7.98/DedeCMS-v5.7.98-RCE.mdhttps://gitee.com/ashe-king/cve/blob/master/dedecms%20rce2.mdhttps://github.com/ATZXC-RedTeam/cve/blob/main/dedecms.mdhttps://gitee.com/xieqiangweb/cve/blob/master/dede/dedecms%20rce.mdhttps://sha999-crypto.github.io/2023/02/28/Dedecms%20background%20SQL%20injection%20vulnerability/https://github.com/Howard512966/DedeCMS-v5.7.107-Directory-Traversal
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
