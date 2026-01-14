Digiever DS-2105 Pro - Command Injection CVE-2023-52163
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.txone.com/blog/digiever-fixes-sorely-needed/https://www.fortiguard.com/encyclopedia/ips/57266https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-mrvx-3qrr-qqxw
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 3, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.