Directorist < 7.5.4 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2023-2252
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 2.7
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/9da6eede-10d0-4609-8b97-4a5d38fa8e69https://wordpress.org/plugins/directorist/advanced/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-2252
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 16, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.