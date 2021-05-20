Discourse 2.7.0.beta9 Security Update CVE-2021-22885CVE-2021-22902CVE-2021-22903CVE-2021-22904
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://meta.discourse.org/t/2-7-0-beta9-messages-with-invites-blank-page-education-text-like-webhooks-and-more/189944https://weblog.rubyonrails.org/2021/5/5/Rails-versions-6-1-3-2-6-0-3-7-5-2-4-6-and-5-2-6-have-been-released/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.