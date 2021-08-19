Discourse 2.8.0.beta5 Security Update CVE-2021-37633CVE-2021-37693CVE-2021-37703
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://meta.discourse.org/t/2-8-0-beta5-pm-improvements-unseen-view-allow-uploaded-avatar-by-trust-level-and-more/202357https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-v3v8-3m5w-pjp9https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-9377-96f4-cww4https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-gq2h-qhg2-phf9
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
