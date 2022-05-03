Discourse < 2.8.3 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2018-25032CVE-2022-24804CVE-2022-24824CVE-2022-24850
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-8xx7-27hw-w44ghttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-v4c9-6m9g-37ffhttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-46v9-3jc4-f53whttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-34xr-ff4w-mcpf
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
