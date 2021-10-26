Discourse 2.8.x < 2.8.0.beta7 RCE Vulnerability CVE-2021-41163
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://meta.discourse.org/t/2-8-0-beta7-security-release-fast-edits-topic-bookmarks-and-more/206578https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-jcjx-pvpc-qgwqhttps://0day.click/recipe/discourse-sns-rce/https://github.com/discourse/discourse/pull/14671
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
