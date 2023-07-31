Discourse < 3.0.6 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-37904CVE-2023-37906CVE-2023-38684CVE-2023-38685
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-6wj5-4ph2-c7qghttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-pjv6-47x6-mx7chttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-ff7g-xv79-hgmfhttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-wx6x-q4gp-mgv5
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
