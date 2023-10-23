Discourse <= 3.1.1, 3.2.0.beta1 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-43659CVE-2023-43814CVE-2023-44388CVE-2023-44391CVE-2023-45147
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 3.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-g4qg-5q2h-m8phhttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-3x57-846g-7qcwhttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-89h3-g746-xmwqhttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-7px5-fqcf-7mfrhttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-wm89-m359-f9qv
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
