Discourse 3.1.x < 3.1.0.beta2 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-23622CVE-2023-25172
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-2wvr-4x7w-v795https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-7pm2-prxw-wrvp
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
