Discourse 3.1.x <= 3.1.1, 3.2.0.beta1 Unauthorized Access Vulnerability CVE-2023-45131
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-84gf-hhrc-9pw6https://github.com/discourse/discourse/commit/6350ba2cb3366ef5e452c99ccd4eae8be8452a07
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
